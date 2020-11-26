Invest India, UNDP launch ‘SDG Investor Map’

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Invest India, the national investment promotion agency under the Commerce & Industry Ministry, have launched the ‘SDG (sustainable development goals) Investor Map’ for India with 18 Investment Opportunities Areas (IOAs) in six critical sectors such as education and healthcare to help the country achieve its development goals.
“With the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the financing gap for the SDGs in India has only widened further and decades of development progress are nearly on the verge of reversal. Investing in the SDGs at this point is crucial to ‘building back better’ and making the economy and our societies more resilient and sustainable,” according to Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India. He added that the map had come at a critical time for India.
The six focus sectors identified in the map include education, healthcare, agriculture and allied activities, financial services, renewable energy and alternatives and sustainable environment.
“By mapping the overlaps and gaps between public sector priorities and private sector interest, the SDG Investor Map lays out pathways that can bring together private-sector investment and public sector support for six SDG-enabling sectors....,” according to an official release circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Thursday.
A rigorous analytical process that included extensive consultations with major domestic and international investors, government stakeholders and think-tanks was carried out to identify the focus sectors and the IOAs within them, the release said. This was to ensure that the map’s findings reflected the market sentiment.
Of the 18 IOAs identified, 10 are mature investable areas that have seen robust private equity and venture capital activity, and feature companies that have been able to unlock scale and demonstrate profitability, the release added.
The remaining eight IOAs are emerging opportunities, which have seen traction from early-stage investors.
The map has also identified eight ‘white spaces’, which have seen investor interest and have the potential to grow into IOAs in five to six years with policy support and private sector participation.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...