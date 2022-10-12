Indian Railway Finance Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd to strengthen cooperation in financing railway infrastructure projects with forward and backward linkages to the Indian Railways sector.

“The MoU was signed by Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, Managing Director, IIFCL, in the presence of senior officers of both the organisations,” said a statement on Wednesday.

Through this MoU, IRFC and IIFCL plan to amplify each other’s capabilities, enabling them to jointly leverage the financing opportunities for viable infrastructure projects, it further said.

