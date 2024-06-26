The International Solar Alliance (ISA) will organise the first international solar festival, which aims to create conducive conditions for impactful global partnerships to accelerate the solar-led energy transition, in New Delhi.

Scheduled to be held from September 5-6 this year, the solar festival will witness a gathering of businesses, academia, youth and community leaders to share knowledge, foster innovation, and build international cooperation towards building a solar-powered future.

ISA is an international organization that works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promotes solar power as a sustainable pathway to transition to a carbon-neutral future.

ISA DG Ajay Mathur said the festival will highlight and celebrate the transformative power of solar energy and its role in powering new opportunities across the globe, leading the way to universal energy access and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Through our framework of partnership and purpose that ties together businesses, colleges, youth, women, and communities, we will unlock the full potential of solar energy, drive significant investments, and pave the way for a sustainable and vibrant future,” he added.

The festival activities include a CEO Caucus Roundtable to explore innovative financial and technological levers to accelerate solar adoption. It will also have an innovation showcase featuring pioneering solutions and entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of transforming the energy sector

The four core themes at the International Solar Festival–role of youth, communities, women and private sector-will unite stakeholders from around the globe.

By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the festival will strengthen support for innovative financing, technology deployment, capacity building, and technical assistance. It will create conducive conditions for impactful global partnerships and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable, solar-powered future.