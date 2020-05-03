ISED moots community transport model for Kerala

The Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED) has proposed a community transport model for Kerala.

The institute outlines six major steps in arriving at an alternative model: Rearrangement of bus routes and enhancement of the number of trips; sanitisation points at terminals; diesel subsidy and tax subsidy; Covid season coupons; travel cost to be fixed on a unit basis; and coupons to be linked with Kerala Lotteries, or with a separate dedicated lottery.

The ISED business model for the passenger transport industry in Kochi has proposed to restructure the sector under six zones, and an equal status both for the private sector and KSRTC. It also seeks to reduce the operational cost significantly and to provide greater space for hygiene and passenger comfort.

According to PM Mathew, Director, ISED, public passenger transport system in Kerala today is a hybrid model. There is government intervention through price control. However, since the private sector and the KSRTC have their distinct operational logic, the efficiency of service delivery is often doubtful. Unhealthy competition between the two, and within the private sector, has tremendously added to social costs, such as frequent accidents, and improper treatment to vulnerable groups, he said.

The ISED model is based on a detailed study of best practices in various countries, and more specifically on the basis of detailed field research in some of the boroughs of outer London, he added.