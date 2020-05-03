ISED moots community transport model for Kerala

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED) has proposed a community transport model for Kerala.
The institute outlines six major steps in arriving at an alternative model: Rearrangement of bus routes and enhancement of the number of trips; sanitisation points at terminals; diesel subsidy and tax subsidy; Covid season coupons; travel cost to be fixed on a unit basis; and coupons to be linked with Kerala Lotteries, or with a separate dedicated lottery.
The ISED business model for the passenger transport industry in Kochi has proposed to restructure the sector under six zones, and an equal status both for the private sector and KSRTC. It also seeks to reduce the operational cost significantly and to provide greater space for hygiene and passenger comfort.
According to PM Mathew, Director, ISED, public passenger transport system in Kerala today is a hybrid model. There is government intervention through price control. However, since the private sector and the KSRTC have their distinct operational logic, the efficiency of service delivery is often doubtful. Unhealthy competition between the two, and within the private sector, has tremendously added to social costs, such as frequent accidents, and improper treatment to vulnerable groups, he said.
The ISED model is based on a detailed study of best practices in various countries, and more specifically on the basis of detailed field research in some of the boroughs of outer London, he added.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...