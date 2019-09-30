IT office units to be converted to e-assessment units

Last week, the Modi administration had sacked 15 senior Indian Revenue Service Officers serving in on charges of corruptionthe Income Tax (IT) Department on the charges of corruption.

It has, now, decided to bring in transparency by converting certain IT office units to dedicated e-assessment units acros the country. These units will be led by Principal and Chief Income Tax commissioners.

E-assessment would drive the faceless assessment of taxes, in which there would be minimal contact between the IT officers and taxpayers, thereby reducing the chances of corruption. For the assessment year 2018-19, the IT scrutiny notices under section 143(2) have been sent to the tax assesses by software with zero intervention by a human.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had ideated faceless assessment.

The Section 143(2) notice is issued under the IT Act when there are discrepancies in the tax filings by a assesses.

A dedicated national level e-assessment hierarchy is also being created within the IT Department, which will closely monitor all the faceless tax assessment, which will minimise the interaction between the Tax Officers and assessee and help reduce corruption.

A senior IT officer told BusinessLine that several posts of the level of principal chief income commissioner and a few rank lower commissioner have been identified, whose workload has been handed over to other department colleagues and they have been asked to immediately take over e-assessment work. Under e-assessment, a Mumbai based company could get its tax assessed by an IT officer based out of Guwahati.

Several pilot projects have already been implemented in the IT Department for addressing the teething trouble. In Mumbai city, four ranges - which in IT department parlance means units - have been shifted to e-assessment.