IT refunds worth ₹71,229 crore issued in last 3 months

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
The Income Tax Department on Friday said that it issued refunds amounting over ₹71,000 crore during last three months.
“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds worth ₹71,229 crore in more than 21.24 lakh cases by July 11 to help taxpayers with liquidity in Covid-19 pandemic days since the government’s decision of April 8 to issue pending income tax refunds at the earliest,” Finance Ministry said in a statement. CBDT is apex policy making for Income Tax and Corporate Tax.
CBDT said that all the refund related cleaning up of the tax demands are being taken up on priority and would be completed optimistically by August 31. Also, all applications for rectifications and for giving effect to appeal orders are to be uploaded on the ITBA (Income Tax Business Application). It has decided to do all the work of rectification and appeal effect on the ITBA only.
CBDT reiterated that taxpayers, for quick processing of their refunds, should provide immediate response to the emails of I-T department. A quick response from the taxpayer in this regard would facilitate the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously. All refunds have been issued online and directly into the bank accounts of the taxpayers.
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...