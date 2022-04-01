IVCA to help boost domestic capital participation via Fund of Funds, other avenues

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) will look to help further mobilise domestic capital participation through Fund of Funds and other available domestic and global avenues, its new Chairperson Karthik Reddy has said.

Reddy, who is Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, has assumed charge at the helm of IVCA, a not-for-profit body representing all alternative investments in India, at a time when there has been record flows of private equity and venture capital funds into the country.

IVCA has 228 members on board including marquee Domestic - Alternative Investment Funds and Global PE/VC funds, LPs, Family Offices and other important industry stakeholders. It acts as a go to body between the government, policymakers and regulators representing the PE/VC Industry. Ashley Menezes, Partner & COO, ChrysCapital has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson of IVCA.

Reddy, who has been elected as IVCA Chairperson for a two-year term 2022-24, said: “We intend to work closely with the government on the existing regulatory matters. The current government and policy makers have been engaging with the industry body frequently and have acted on several pressing policy matters in the past, and together we intend to create a ‘frictionless economy.”

He had recently completed his two-year term as Vice-Chairperson of IVCA from 2020-22. Reddy has taken over as IVCA Chairperson from Renuka Ramnath, who is the founder & CEO of Multiples Asset Management.