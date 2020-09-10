Jaishankar, Singh discussed Chabahar port, other with Iranian counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed issues of bilateral and regional significance with their Iranian counterparts, including the developments at the Chabahar port, in their recent meetings, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Jaishankar also discussed bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a press briefing on Thursday.

On the meetings with the Iranian leaders, Srivastava said that these took place during technical halts in Iran en route to Moscow by both the Ministers. “During these meetings all issues of bilateral and regional significance including connectivity were discussed. Particularly on the Chabahar project, both sides noted that traffic is increasing and we are seeing increased cargo movement through this port,” the spokesperson said.

Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met on Wednesday, agreed to work closely in the UN Security Council during India’s forthcoming tenure as a Non-Permanent Member, Srivastava said.

Bilateral economic issues, cooperation in development of the Far East region of Russia, cooperation in nuclear and space sectors were discussed.

Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin. “Both the countries are our strategic partners and during the meeting it was agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres,” the spokesperson said.