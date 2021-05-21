Jaishankar to discuss vaccines, trade, economic relations in five-day US visit

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a five-day visit to the US next week where he will meet his counterpart Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and is expected to discuss Covid-related cooperation, including supply of vaccines and raw materials to India.
Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, per an official statement of the MEA. The visit will be from May 24-28.
“He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic and Covid-related cooperation between India and the US,” the statement said.
In his meeting with Blinken in Washington, Jaishankar is likely to discuss details of US plans of exporting Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, according to a source close to the development. US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his country would export an additional 20 million vaccine doses, over and above the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has already committed to other countries. The US government, however, did not share how these vaccines would be divided between countries and what India’s share will be.
“The EAM is likely to discuss may also ask the US to fast-track raw material supply to India for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines so that the country’s domestic availability can be augmented,” the source said.
The two leaders may also take up matters related to trade barriers and restrictions that are in place in both countries and discuss ways to resolve them, the source added.
The US, at present, is carrying out a Section 301 hearing against India’s digital services tax on non-resident e-commerce operators following which it may impose penal duties on about 40 items from India including gems & jewellery and marine products.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...