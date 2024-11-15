External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE and reviewed the entire gamut of the comprehensive strategic partnership, per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

“EAM expressed satisfaction over the continuous exchange of high-level visits and the exponential growth in the relationship. They also discussed the regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement noted.

The UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export destination and ranks among top ten investors in India. The two countries also entered into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 aiming to achieve $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

The Minister was briefed by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman & CEO, DP World, on the project and future partnerships.

The EAM’s official visit to the UAE on Thursday was his tenth one to the West Asian country since 2019.

Jaishankar and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, jointly inaugurated Symbiosis International University, Dubai campus. “EAM praised the expanding educational partnership between India and UAE,” the release stated.