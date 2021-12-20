Jaitapur project will further promote business cooperation between India, France: Consul General of France in Mumbai

Scaling the population peak in India
The newly appointed Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean Marc Sere Charlet, has said that successful commissioning of the Jaitapur project, the largest nuclear power plant in the world, will further promote business cooperation between India and France.
The Consul General was speaking to Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Monday.
For the last 11 years, the project has been discussed. French company EDF and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) are working together on the project. There would be six state-of-the-art EPR reactors with an installed capacity of 9.6 GWe that will produce low carbon electricity. It would provide electricity to seven crore households.
Also read: Bringing back reactors for green hydrogen
The Consul General told the Governor that France will be holding its cultural festival ‘Bonjour India’ after which India will also hold its ‘Namaste France’ in France.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the Rafale deal has strengthened the strategic cooperation between India and France. French company Dassault Aviation is also offering a vocational training programme at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Nagpur, he added.
