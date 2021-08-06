Japan accounts for maximum FDI in textiles

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into the textiles sector over last five years stood at $1.89 billion with Japan investing the maximum funds followed by Mauritius, the Netherlands and Denmark.

“Japan has invested the maximum amount of $381.47 million as FDI in textiles sector (from April 2016 to March 2021),” Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, stated in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

There are no FDI-specific incentives for artisans, weavers and labourers provided by the government, the Minister clarified. Answering a question on the steps taken to boost production and marketing in the textiles sector, the Minister said that weavers, artisans, cooperative societies, handloom and handicraft agencies were being facilitated to register on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in all States. This arrangement would help in marketing of their products and getting reasonable price by eliminating intermediaries.

“More than 1.75 lakh weavers and weaving entities, artisans have been registered on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) web portal,” she said.