Japan red flags India’s import ban on ACs with refrigerants again

Japan has yet again red-flagged at the WTO, India’s prohibition on the import of air-conditioners with refrigerants, terming it “irrational”. The country has sought for its withdrawal, said a Geneva-based trade official.

The import ban placed on completely built units of air-conditioners (ACs) with refrigerants was imposed in October 2020, until January 2023. As per orders, ACs with refrigerants cannot be imported without licenses issued by the government. In defence of the move, India has been arguing that the measure is consistent with its obligations under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

‘No discretion used’

However, Japan has pointed out that the Indian measure does not distinguish between the types of refrigerants, and prohibits ACs with any refrigerant, including ones with refrigerants that are not subject to phase-out obligations under the Montreal Protocol or India’s domestic regulations.

“The Japanese delegate pointed out that since no discretion has been used in differentiating between refrigerant types, the measure is unnecessary and irrational,” the official said.

The issue was taken up by Japan in a recent meeting of the WTO committee on Trade Related Investment Measures (TRIMS). It had also raised the issue late last year, but did not get any assurance from India. “Japan wants to discuss the matter bilaterally as the business of its AC manufacturing companies has been hit because of the import prohibition. It also wants to ensure that India should not consider extending the restrictions after January 2023,” another official said.

PLI scheme

Japanese companies, led by Daikin, Panasonic, Mitsubishi and Hitachi, are present in the AC space in India. A few Japanese companies had also approached the Commerce & Industry Ministry last year asking for removal of restrictions after there was a sharp fall in imports. Since the move has also been devised as a step towards pushing the government’s objective of Make in India, Japanese companies were advised to apply for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

Interestingly, some of these companies, including Daikin and Panasonic, have been selected for benefits under the PLI scheme for manufacturing AC components in India.

Crashing imports

The total annual market size of ACs sold in India is estimated at over 65 lakh units. As per industry estimates, before the import restrictions were put in place, completely built units of imported ACs accounted for about 28-30 per cent of the segment. Imports were taking places from countries such as Japan, Vietnam, China and Thailand.

Japan, in its earlier intervention at the WTO, had made particular objections on import prohibition on ACs with HCFC (hydrochlorofluorocarbons) refrigerants. It had argued that as per its understanding, India’s Montreal obligations did not cover HFC and there were no particular laws and regulations that regulated production and consumption of HFC. It had asked India to specify, if any, the domestic laws regulating production and consumption of HFC.

In the recent meeting at the WTO, India said that the matter did not pertain to the TRIMs agreement and should not be discussed at the committee. Japan could launch a dispute with India at the WTO if it is not satisfied with the discussions it has with India on the matter.