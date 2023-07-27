Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be in India on a two-day visit starting Thursday for discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation and engagement for development, technology and healthcare.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Hayashi on Thursday evening. On Friday, the Japanese Minister will participate in an India-Japan forum, per the Ministry of External Affairs schedule.

Hayashi is visiting India as part of a six-nation tour around Asia and Africa focusing on Japan’s cooperation with the Global South and the Indo-Pacific. The other countries on Hayashi’s tour itinerary are Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa’s visit to India is an extended push to realise Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” policy and maintain international order based on the rule of law, per Japanese media.

