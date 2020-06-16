‘Jet fuel price hike may not impact airlines much’

Let’s not miss the sodium-battery bus
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
The rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price may not be much of a dampener for the struggling aviation industry because a 16 per cent increase in fuel cost translates to just a 5 per cent increase in airlines’ cost.
“Airlines in India can live with this. It’s not a huge impact. if fuel is 35 per cent of cost then a 16 per cent increase means a 5 per cent increase in total costs for the airline,” said an executive at IndiGo Airlines requesting anonymity.
The ATF price was hiked by ₹5,494.5 per kilolitre (kl), or 16.3 per cent, to ₹39,069.87 per kl, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies. This is the second increase in ATF price this month. Rates were hiked by a record 56.5 per cent (₹12,126.75 per kl) on June 1.
But Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, said that the government move could be the last nail in the coffin for airlines that are already struggling.
“In this situation, the chances of survival become very dim for the airlines which are already struggling. This also ends up impacting customers, and smaller businesses that rely on frequent travel in the near future.”
An industry veteran, who has worked with several airlines, said that the demand right now is fairly static and inelastic, ATF price increase can be passed through to customers by increasing fares. However, “beyond a point fare increase will decrease demand and hurt the ability of airlines to add flights that cover variable costs,” he explained.
This comes even as the passenger load factor for most airlines is less than 50 per cent. This reduced demand is forcing airlines to increase their airfares, too.
“Airlines fares have gone up recently. However we do not see a major dip in existing demand, as mostly stranded passengers are the ones travelling currently,” said Prashant Pitti, Cofounder, EaseMyTrip.
According to industry players, waivers on GST, taxes and a cap on ATF would be beneficial for airlines.
“The airlines already are facing losses. Internationally, too, governments have given a bailout package. On one hand, the government has been unable to provide that, on the other hand, the rise in ATF may come as a fresh blow for airlines,” said Captain Gopinath.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...