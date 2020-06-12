Jobs, growth and sustainability at the heart of Indian economy: Gadkari

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
New innovations, decongestion of cities, and creation of sustainable jobs would be the way forward as India charts its way out of the pandemic. And none of these are impossible, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Minister of Road Transport.
Speaking at the launch of a study on ‘Jobs, Growth and Sustainability: A New Social Contract for India’s Recovery’ by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Gadkari said, “While (our) huge population is our strength, it can also be a liability; our demographic dividend is our strength, for, the youth are very talented,” urging the participants to leverage on our strengths.
Conceding that it would take time for any new policy to gain wide acceptance, the minister said there were 115 aspirational districts that were educationally and economically backward. “The focus should be on the agricultural, rural and tribal populace in these districts.
“We have surplus rice and wheat for the next three years. It is a problem of plenty without adequate storage space. Further, there is a vast difference in the international price of agricultural commodities, the market price and the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The MSP is higher than the market / international price,” he said, adding “this is a political problem”.
“But we need to find a way out, an alternative to improve the economy,” he said, and hinted at commissioning a project report to address the crux of the issue.
Reverting to sugar, he said, “There are close to 200 dead sugar factories. We can use the facility in these units for converting to bio-ethanol. In a similar manner, by reducing the acreage under rice and wheat, we need not worry about paucity of storage space, but also look at crushing it to extract edible oil.”
“Not only should we look to change the crop pattern, but also find a way to increase the edible oil production in the country,” Gadkari said.
Reverting to new innovations, he said, “The sugar mills in Maharashtra were given special license to manufacture sanitisers in the early days of the pandemic outbreak. This not only helped bring down the cost of sanitisers but also slashed our import dependence. We need to make new innovations such as aviation fuel, converting waste to wealth, as in making bio-ethanol from municipal sewage water, and bring down our import dependence on oil.
“There is huge potential in agriculture and manufacturing sectors,” he said stressing the need to focus on the MSME sector.
Gadkari said, “The water problem is not a problem of the country. Linking of rivers should ease and make water available in plenty across the different regions in the country.”
Such initiatives would help decongest India’s cities, help in the promotion of industrial clusters, and add to growth. But for all this, we will need foreign direct investment (FDI).
“Funds are available, but we need to attract the flow. For this, we will need to upgrade technology, moot liberal policy, come up with time-bound technology and above all, make the system transparent and corruption-free,” inviting the participants to be part of this collaborative approach.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...