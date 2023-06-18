A one-day Karnataka Bandh has been called on June 22, 2023, by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) in protest of the recently announced increase in electricity prices by the State’s electricity supply companies (ESCOMs).

“We request all trade and industry to close their establishments on June 22. This is in protest of the abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by ESCOM,” the association said in a release.

KCC&I, along with all other district chambers of commerce, has called for the one-day bandh.

In a statement, it said, “We have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the officials or government. The move is to draw the government’s attention, and find a solution to reduce the electricity charges. We hope that the government will respond to our request.”

The government recently declared a tariff increase for the month of June would average ₹2-2.5 per unit across ESCOMs. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), which accounts for around 50 per cent of the electricity supply in Karnataka, announced a tariff hike of ₹2.89 per unit for June.

A couple of days ago, another industry association, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), announced its plan to organise a district-level protest against the hike.

