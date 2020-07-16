Karnataka’s Covid positive cases cross 4,000 mark

Karnataka’s new positive Covid cases has crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time.

On Thursday, the State reported 4,169 new cases, taking the total number to 51,422, of which 30,655 were active cases.

A total of 104 deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 1,032.

The day saw 1,263 people getting discharged. The total number of people discharged so far is 19,729. Patients in ICU are 539.

Bengaluru hotspot

Bengaluru still continues to worry the State government and has emerged as a hotspot, reporting 2,344 cases and 70 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the city stood at 25,288 and active cases were at 18,828. On Thursday, 497 people were discharged, taking the total so far to 5,952 people.

Other than Bengaluru Urban, which reported 2,344 cases and topped the districts, the following districts reported three digit cases — Dakshina Kannada: 238, Dharwad: 176 , Vijayapura: 144, Mysuru: 130, Kalaburgi: 123, Udupi: 113 and Raichuru 101.

Surprise hospital Visit

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the CV Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday and advised the doctors and nurses to take a humane approach while treating patients.

During his visit, the Minister inspected the facilities available for treatment of Covid patients.

Despite having 15 high flow oxygen beds vacant only two patients were provided those beds. Dr Sudhakar urged the hospital management to strictly follow guidelines and send asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to Covid Care Centres so that beds are available to those who need it.

He also instructed the hospital lab to collect a minimum of 500 swabs per day.