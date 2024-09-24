Karnataka’s first gas-based power plant, Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant (YCCPP) was inaugurated on Tuesday. The new plant is expected to generate 370.05 GW and was built at an estimated cost of ₹2500 crore.

The plant inaugurated by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will generate 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator, totalling 370.05 MW. The project was completed in collaboration with Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).

“The previous administration did not establish any gas plants in the State” said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. He added, “However, with the focused efforts of our government, Energy Minister and KPCL officials, we are excited to announce the addition of a new gas plant to our energy portfolio. This development enhances reliability and improves our ability to manage power supply effectively. It marks a significant step toward a sustainable energy future and showcases our commitment to ensuring reliable power for all.”

The power generated in YCCPP will be used to fulfill the energy requirements of Bengaluru City. The surplus will be sold to the southern regional power grid, making it accessible for other States to purchase from Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL). Karnataka does power swapping from Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh during summer. This will be returned during monsoon using the surplus generated from this gas plant.

KPCL is implementing the 370 MW YCCPP through its 100 percent subsidiary company, KPC Gas Power Corporation Ltd. With this, Karnataka targets to create 10000 MW along with its existing plants in Sharavathi, and Varahi

. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Siddaramaiah announced that he would not resign, and would continue to fight his rivals politically.