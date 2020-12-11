Keen to deepen development partnership with Uzbekistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India wants to deepen its “development partnership” with Uzbekistan.

Addressing a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister also offered to share with Uzbekistan the expertise and experience that India had in sectors and areas such as infrastructure, information technology, education , health, training and capacity building.

This was the first bilateral ‘Virtual Summit’ meeting between India and a Central Asian country.

Modi noted with satisfaction that several Indian Line of Credit are being worked out to support projects in Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in diverse sectors including agriculture and defence. He said economic relations between the two countries had strengthened in the last two years.

He also said that both India and Uzbekistan are standing firmly against terrorism and have similar concerns over separatism, extremism and fundamentalism.

Asserting that India remains steadfast on reforms, Modi said more opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation have arisen in the post Covid-19 world.

India and Uzbekistan have continued to maintain high level exchanges in the recent past. The visits of Prime Minister Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019 have imparted a new dynamism to the strategic partnership.