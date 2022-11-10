As India continues to witness growth in hiring activities across industries, Kerala has emerged as a popular state for organisations to launch or expand their businesses in South India, creating many hyperlocal opportunities.

apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform, said that Kerala recorded a 12 per cent increase in employers on the platform hiring for various job roles across major districts such as Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram.

To accelerate the economy of Kerala further, small businesses came together to create opportunities for professionals in the State by hiring for more than 3,000 jobs in the last 90 days alone. Companies including Avodha Edutech, Indianmoney, Reliance Jio, Delhivery, and Zyus Educare continued to post jobs and hire professionals from the State.

The most in-demand job categories in Kerala included telecallers, software and web developers, marketing, field sales, and retail during this time period.

Job applications

There has also been an increase in job applications in the last 90 days. More than 60,000 job applications were received for various job roles. Telecalling, Backoffice, and Computer Operator/Data Entry are the 3 most prominent job categories across all regions of Kerala.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said, “Kerala has been a prominent market for hyperlocal opportunities in Southern India. With an increasing number of jobs posted by small business employers across major districts, the state’s economy has been on a positive growth trajectory. We will continue partnering with more employers to help them hire the right talent for their business. ”

With lakhs of registered users in Kerala, apna.co intends to expand deeper into the state to provide job seekers with more hyperlocal opportunities.

