Kinfra Defence Park in Kerala set to open next month

The country’s first Defence Park approved by the Centre will be officially inaugurated next month at Ottappalam in Palakkad, Kerala.
This was announced by K Ellankovan, Principal Secretary, the Department of Industry and Commerce, in a virtual business conclave and B2Bmeet organised jointly by Kinfra, State Industries Department and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
The technicalities for starting business in the park have been completely eliminated. E-application through online platform for MSMEs will give companies licences to operate without interruption for three years. The location on the Kochi-Coimbatore Industrial corridor is a major advantage of the park.
Around 200 plus defence companies from large, medium and entrepreneurs from different parts of the country participated in conclave and B2B meet.
Santosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Kinfra, gave a detailed presentation on the infrastructure facilities already created at the defence park. The lab facilities for testing the products manufactured at the park would be set up at the earliest that would be a great boost to the entire defence eco system in Kerala.
47.50 acres will be allotted for ventures in the 60-acre park. It has 3,28,630 sq ft of common facility centre and 19,000 sq ft of warehouse facility.
The lease period will be for 30 years, which can be extended to 90 years. The lease period of the built-up space is for 10 years and can be extended for another 30 years. The park would be a great boost to the entire defence ecosystem in Kerala, he said.
Sudakar Gande, Co-Chair FICCI Défense and Aerospace Committee, spoke about the recent steps announced by Defence Ministry such as banning of import of 101 weapons and military platforms which would be indigenously manufactured in the country and the increase of FDI limit in manufacturing sector to 74 per cent and 100 per cent in certain sectors which would be a great boost to the sun rise industry.
Subba Rao Pavului, Co Chair, FICCI Space Committee, spoke about the excellent skilled human resource capital available in Kerala and the industry-friendly policies announced and implemented by Kinfra and urged the defence industry in the country to take advantage of them.
