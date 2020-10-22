Kisan Sabha welcomes Punjab Bills

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), welcomed the four farm legislations passed by the Punjab Assembly and urged all other States to follow the model so that the Centre’s three farm laws can be nullified. AIKS General Secretary and senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said the States and the Centre should enact a law promoting “Peasant-Worker Social Cooperatives” against corporatisation of agriculture.
He said the passage of the Bills in Punjab Assembly is a victory for farmers. Mollah said, the Bills are a step in the right direction.
The former MP said the BJP is using Governors in Opposition States so that similar Bills are not passed by the Assemblies.
He said the Punjab Bills rightly points that the Central Acts violate the federal character of the Constitution and ‘seek to give unlimited power for stocking essential commodities and trading them to the peril of agricultural community and consumers permitting trafficking in enhanced price and rapacious profiteering’. “The timely action to legally overcome the three pro-corporate arm Acts brought by the BJP government and assert the federal rights of States is notable,” he said.
However, he said, the effort falls short on many counts, especially in ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) as per C2+50 per cent for all crops and assured procurement. “It restricts itself only to MSP protection for wheat and paddy while remaining silent on other crops. It has to be contrasted with steps taken by the LDF government in Kerala to announce MSP of 16 vegetables and procurement of paddy at ₹2,750/quintal which is about ₹900/Quintal more than the centrally fixed MSP and efforts to assure remunerative prices through cooperatives,” he said.
He said the Punjab Acts only partially addresses the demands of farmers across the State for providing MSP in two crops by provisioning legal action against traders purchasing below the MSP in those crops. “They failed to address the larger issues of corporate contract farming and takeover of farm land,” he said.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...