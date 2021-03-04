Ladakh solar park to have a capacity of 10GW

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Central government is planning to raise the capacity of the proposed solar park in Ladakh to 10GW from 7.5GW announced earlier.
“We are planning to raise the capacity to 10GW because the transmission line comes in multiples of 5GW,” a senior official aware of the development told BusinessLine. “The area has a very high potential, but we are starting with 10GW.” The project will also have an adjoining wind generation capacity of 3.33GW, another official told BusinessLine.
During his Indpendence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 7.5 GW project as a major milestone in the goal to turn Ladakh into the country’s first carbon-neutral region.
“Land for 10 GW has already been identified, but setting up the transmission line will be a major bottleneck,” the second official said, adding that the new transmission line needs to be taken to Ladakh from beyond Manali in Himachal Pradesh.
At avalanche-prone areas in Ladakh, transmission cables will be placed under ground.
“The building of the transmission line for the project should take around four to five years. PGCIL is making the detailed project report (DPR) and they will determine the final deadline,” the official added.
The DPR is expected to be completed by March, the second official said, after which the Centre would need to give a final nod to the project cost.
The estimated cost is around ₹40,000 crore, which will be funded through viability gap funding by diverting the funds allotted for the Green energy Corridor project, the official added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...