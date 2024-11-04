The registration window for young applicants on the dedicated portal under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS)—a landmark initiative aimed at boosting employability among Indian youth—will close on November 10, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs announced on Monday.

“Last Call! Don’t miss your chance to apply for the PM Internship Scheme! Applications close on November 10th—seize this opportunity to shape your future! #PMInternship#YouthEmpowerment#MCA21”, said a social media post by MCA in platform ‘X’.

The response to the Prime Minister Internship Scheme has been overwhelmingly positive, with a diverse range of industries eager to engage young talent and shape the future workforce.

Already 280 companies have onboarded to the dedicated portal —-www.pminternship.mca.gov.in— and offered 1.28 lakh internship opportunities in the dedicated portal under the scheme.

The window for corporate registration under the scheme closed on October 20, official sources said.

The pilot scheme under PMIS was launched on October 3 for corporates to onboard and register their internship opportunities. The window was opened on October 12 for Youth registration.

The MCA is administering the PMIS, which was announced in this year’s union budget. The PMIS was launched to address the growing need for employable skills and industry readiness among India’s youth.

The Government has set aside ₹800 crore for the pilot scheme, which aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in FY’25.

MCA has set December 2 as target date by which the 1.25 lakhs internships would be provided under the pilot project.

Youth aged 21-24 and who have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, Diploma or graduates are eligible to avail the benefits under the scheme.

Top 500 corporates by CSR spend (average of last three financial years) have been allowed to participate in the scheme and offer internship opportunities to youth.

Enhancing employment

PMIS is aimed at providing young Indians with practical industry experience and enhancing their employability.

PMIS seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by offering internship opportunities across diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, finance, retail, healthcare, and more.

The government’s focus on making India’s youth job-ready and aligning their skills with market demands appears to be resonating with companies eager to contribute to the nation’s workforce development, economy watchers said.

Some of the top corporates who have offered internship opportunities to youth include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro , Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Max Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance and Jubilant Foodworks.

The sectors where one has seen maximum number of internship opportunities are oil gas & energy, automotive , travel and hospitality, banking and financial services and metals and mining.

The other key sectors that saw internship opportunities posted by corporates are manufacturing & industrial, infrastructure and construction, IT and software development, FMCG and telecom.

Presently, internship opportunities are available in 737 districts, spread over 37 States and Union Territories. Indications are that there has been strong response from youth for the pilot scheme.

The PMIS directly aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” an India that is prosperous, advanced, and equipped to face future challenges. Recognising that practical skills are as essential as theoretical knowledge, the scheme aims to integrate real-world experience into academic learning, preparing students for the workforce and reducing the skills gap.

The PMIS was unveiled as part of the government’s broader strategy to boost India’s human capital development and improve youth employability.

PMIS Benefits

Under the PMIS, there will be an allowance of ₹5000 per month and 6000 as a one-time grant.

MCA has recently stipulated that internship aspirants looking to avail benefits of PM Internship Scheme need to possess Aadhar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.