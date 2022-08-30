Less than half of economic offences saw chargesheet filed in 2021, conviction rate only 30 %

Around 48 per cent economic offences in 2021 are yet to see charge sheet filed, data from National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) showed. Meanwhile, number of economic offences rose by around 20 per cent in 2021.

In terms of the rate of economic offences per lakh of the population, Telangana leads with 55 per lakh while Nagaland scores the lowest with 3.1.

NCRB report said that over 1.74 lakhs were registered under economic offences in 2021, showing an increase of 19.4 per cent in registration over 2020 (1.46 lakh). Of the three specified categories of economic offences viz. criminal breach of trust, FCF (forgery, cheating and fraud) and counterfeiting, FCF accounted for maximum of such cases with a little over 1.52 lakhs, followed by criminal breach of trust (21,241 cases) and counterfeiting (699 cases) in 2021.

In 19 metropolitan cities, a total of 35,185 cases registered under economic offences, showing a decrease in registration by 30.5 per cent over 2020 (26,970 cases). In these cities, of the three specified categories of economic offences viz. criminal breach of trust, counterfeiting and FCF (forgery, cheating & fraud), maximum cases were registered under FCF (31,140 cases) accounting for 88.5 per cent during 2021.

Charge sheet

There is no time limit for filing the charge sheet, but if the accused is in custody, then it must be filed within 90 days otherwise he/she will be eligible for bail. Data on economic offences shows that the national average of filing a charge sheet is around 52 per cent. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh have shown very high percentage of chargesheets filed, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala and some North Eastern States have brought down the national average.

People from the law fraternity say economic offences are slightly different from the usual crimes. So, the State machinery needs a much stronger and more sophisticated mechanism to deal with such offences and present the cases before courts.

Lower conviction rates

Data shows national average of conviction rate is 29.4 per cent which means only one of three was convicted. Uttar Pradesh recorded a very high rate of conviction, while Gujarat and Karnataka saw lower numbers in 2021. Since the report has only compiled the data, and not probed the reasons behind the rise or fall in numbers, there is no specific explanation behind the lower conviction rates. People from the legal fraternity say that a more aggressive approach is required to pursue these cases.

The report said that crime is a highly complex phenomenon that changes across cultures and across time. Increased population, technological advancements and heightened competition for economic resources have brought about change in crime and its pattern as well, and this has thrown new challenges to law enforcement agencies.

“The concern with crime is well justified given its pernicious effects on economic activity and formulation of effective policies is a vital corollary to prevention of crime,” the report concluded.