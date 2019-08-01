Life insurance industry likely to see 14-15% growth: CARE

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Betting big on the domestic life insurance industry, CARE Ratings said the sector is likely to grow at 14 per cent to 15 per cent per annum.
In a research report released on Wednesday, it said the growth will come from a number of factors, including higher demand for retirement products such as pension and annuity, along with low availability of government-sponsored social security mechanisms and rising awareness of retirement planning and growing urbanisation.
The sector will also witness growth due to factors such as the younger ones in the demographic chart opting for pure protection plans, push to increase insurance penetration in rural areas, product innovations, rise of multiple channels, and continued tax benefits. “CARE further expects regulatory changes and government initiatives to aid in the further penetration of insurance products in the medium term,” it said, while highlighting challenges, including low income of individual agents, and low persistency ratio to continue to persist in the segment.
“These challenges would need to be addressed to improve the depth and spread of the industry,” it stressed.
The country’s life insurance sector accounts for about 75 per cent of the overall insurance premium. The total premium grew by a CAGR of 10.3 per cent in fiscal year 2017-18 to ₹4.58-lakh crore, from ₹1.56-lakh crore in FY2006-07. In contrast, the global life insurance industry grew at a CAGR of 0.8 per cent during the calendar years 2007 to 2017 and reached nearly $2.7 trillion in market size (insurance premium volume) in 2017, from $2.5 trillion in 2007, CARE said.
Some trends include expanding insurance distribution in rural areas, Indian companies expanding operations overseas, and increased online selling of insurance products.
However, frauds, high lapse-ratio, and unfavourable changes in macroeconomic factors, such as trade breakdown, unemployment, and uncertainties in the regulatory landscape could be characterised as key challenges to the industry growth.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...