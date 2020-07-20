Local lockdowns: Retailers seek nod for stores to open for longer hours

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The Retailers Association of India ( RAI) has expressed concerns about ad hoc restrictions being imposed due to local lockdowns in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The association said restrictions imposed by state governments are posing significant operational issues for retailers at a time when the retail sector is already under severe stress.
The restricted hours of operations and curbs on movement of staff and goods vehicles have disrupted the supply chains and skewed the buying patterns, the RAI added. Shops being allowed to open for a fewer number of hours leads to crowding since the demand is inelastic and this leads to breach of social distancing norms, it added. In addition, the industry body has pointed to ad hoc restrictions that keep changing and are resulting in law enforcement agencies stopping goods vehicles and employees from reaching stores.
In a statement, Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India said: “Restricted shopping time can lead to unnecessary overcrowding of stores, which is unfavourable towards the personal safety of both store staff and customers. Longer operational hours will support recovery for retailers as well as help adhering to social distancing norms.”
Kumar Rajagopalan,CEO, RAI, said that the industry body has submitted representations to state and local authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka requesting removal of the timing restrictions that have been imposed in some regions.
“The need of the hour is concerted efforts by all stakeholders. While retailers are doing their bit by following stringent hygiene practices, the policymakers, too, need to support to ensure economic revival across the country. Consumption is important for the country and supports the business environment,” he added.
The association has urged these state governments to mandatorily allow essential shops including kiranas, general trade shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets and wholesalers to operate all days of the week until 9 pm. It has also asked them to ensure uniform and regular opening of all categories of retail for full working hours, while following stringent hygiene practices and adhering to social distancing norms.
Added Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, Metro Cash & Carry India: “The decision to close all stores on weekends in Uttar Pradesh and to reinforce a stringent lockdown in Bengaluru is going to severely impact business. These lockdowns will create severe inconvenience for all citizens as they also bar operations of food and grocery retail and wholesale stores.”
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...