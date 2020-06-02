Lockdown exit: 2.1 crore jobs added in May

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
As the lockdown was eased in May, nearly 2.1 crore jobs were added in the month, says a study by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). However, the rate of unemployment was still high in May at 23.5 per cent.
Compared to 40.4 crore people employed, on average, in 2019-20, employment in May 2020 was 30.3 crore, leaving 10 crore people jobless, said the study.
But this is still an improvement over the situation in April when employment had fallen to 28.2 crore, leading to a loss of nearly 12.2 crore compared to the average employment in 2019-20.
The report said that the increase in jobs in May reflects a partial lifting of the lockdown. But the partial lifting could have generated only informal jobs of the self-employed in the unorganised sectors.
It could neither have generated better quality jobs for people in the 25-29 age group or jobs in the salaried segment.
“Salaried jobs will increase in a meaningful sense only when investments increase. This is a distant dream,” it said.
In the last week of May, the unemployment rate fell to 20.2 per cent.
The labour participation rate had risen to 38.7 per cent. Most importantly, the employment rate was at its highest since the lockdown, at 30.9 per cent.
Though the unemployment rate at 23.5 per cent in May was the same as it was in April, the labour participation rate improved from 35.6 per cent to 38.2 per cent and the employment rate improved from 27.2 per cent to 29.2 per cent, said the study.
“While the main labour market metrics indicate an improvement in May compared to April, the labour market conditions still remain much weaker than they were before the lockdown,” a blog at CMIE site said.
Between April and May 2020, while the count of those employed increased by over 2 crore, the count of unemployed also increased by 63 lakhs.
The labour force increased substantially by 2.75 crore. Of the jobs that got added in May, 1.44 crore were of small traders and wage labourers, the segments that were most vulnerable during lockdown. In April, 71 per cent of labourers had lost jobs.
The sole segment that did not see any increase in jobs in May was that of the salaried employees.
The number of salaried jobs declined marginally from 6.84 crore in April to 6.83 in May. In 2019-20, there were 8.6 crore salaried employees.
As the lockdown rules are eased further, the labour data may show improvement in June.
However, most of the initial improvements will be of poor quality jobs.
Besides, it would take a very long time to repair the damage to the livelihoods of a very large number of families who suffered during the lockdown.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The June futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...