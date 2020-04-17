Lockdown extension: Discoms face up to ₹ 30,000 crore revenue loss

Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) face revenue losses of up to ₹ 30,000 crore as the COVID-19 lockdowns are extended, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"The Power sector, one of the essential services under the lockdown till May 3 is battling the twin issues of demand and liquidity compression. Latest data from POSOCO indicates that the total demand per week between March 23 and April 12 was approximately 18 billion unit (BU), compared to approximately 23 BU during the week of 9-15th March (before Janata Curfew and lockdown), 25-28 per cent reduction in demand," a CII whitepaper titled Sustaining India’s Power and Renewable Energy Sector in the Wake of COVID-19 said.

"The further extension of the lockdown could result in additional demand compression of approximately 15-20 BU, implying a net revenue loss of ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 30,000 crore for the Discoms. This will further increase the liquidity crunch to nearly ₹ 45,000 to ₹ 50,000 crore, in addition to the ₹ 90,000 crore dues pending by the Discoms to generating companies’ pre-lockdown," CII said.

According to the whitepaper, thermal power generators could face additional ₹ 20,000-25,000 crore cash crunch. "Renewable Energy (RE) generators have been bearing the brunt of power curtailments, overdue payments by state Discoms of around ₹ 10,000 crore and policy uncertainty. Further, 20-25 per cent of debt of RE projects comes from overseas lenders, to whom the 3-month moratorium by RBI will not apply. Transmission companies are facing delays in on-going projects as lockdown has affected the movement of manpower and supply resulting in delays and the manufacturing sector employing 2 million people across 4,000 plus SMEs could be at stake," the whitepaper said.

To support the sector, CII has sought creation of special line of credit through PFC/REC to Discoms with directives to clear at least two-thirds of the receivables. Allowing deferral of payments of indirect taxes such as electricity duty; coal cess and extending credit to generators by Coal India for 30-45 days for coal procurement and CERC considering waiving off cross subsidy surcharge has also been sought.

In the medium term, CII suggested developing a central government-led funding scheme for accelerating the rollout of smart metering (investment of nearly ₹ 1.5 lakh crore over 4-5 years) and adoption of digital solutions for improving operational decision-making among Discoms, envisaged along the lines of the "hybrid annuity" model in the highways sector.

To support Discoms through the transition, CII said, "The central power finance institutions (PFC, REC, and IREDA) to consider lending directly to Discoms or to discount the Discoms’ outstanding dues. Also, offer them repayment moratorium of up to 6 months, followed by monthly repayment over the next 54 months.