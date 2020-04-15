Lockdown: ‘Govt’s revised guidelines leaves implementation details to States’

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
With the Home Affairs Ministry permitting some commercial activities in non-essential sectors outside Covid-19 containment zones, effective April 20, the spotlight will now shift on the implementation strategy adopted by State, district and local-level administrations.
Kamal Nandi, president, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association, said consumer durable players, with factories in green zones and in Special Economic Zones, Export-Oriented Units, industrial estates and townships or are outside the limits of municipal corporations, will begin seeking approvals from State and local authorities to begin manufacturing, in line with the Centre’s directives. “More clarity is expected to come from State and local-level administrations on this issue in the coming days,” he added.
Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India, said: “As our factory in Jhajjar, Haryana, is in a green zone, we are hoping to get permission to start manufacturing soon. The summer is here, and while we have enough inventory of ACs and refrigerators to meet consumer demands, we would like to start operations to ensure longer term sustainability.” He said the company is prepared for staggered operations, with workers coming in batches, ensuring social distancing, frequent sanitising and use of masks, among other initiatives.
The Central government has notified a standard operating procedure (SOP) for such manufacturing units that are expected to be allowed to resume operations with about 20-25 per cent workforce.
Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics, brand licensee for Kodak and Thomson TVs in India, said: “We have invested in ‘sanitisation’ machines at our manufacturing units and have created guidelines for employees to practise social distancing and production-floor distancing. We will seek approvals from the district-level officials for restarting operations at our plant.”
However, another senior executive with a consumer durable firm said issues such as closure of retail stores and lack of enough manpower will be key challenges for resumption of production for the consumer durable industry.
Meanwhile, even in the essential segment, packaged food companies are hoping the revised guidelines will ease bottlenecks in procuring raw materials and packaging as well as logistics-related issues. To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries in rural areas, including food processing industries, will be allowed to operate in green zones, the revised guidelines have stated.
Nitin Seth, Vice-Chairman, GD Foods, known for its packaged food brand Tops, said: “It all depends on the interpretation by local-level authorities. One of our plants is in a village in Punjab; the rural administration is not allowing us to operate. Also, shortage of labour has been a consistent challenge.”
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said: “The revised guidelines have further clarified to State and local governments on allowing operations of the entire supply chain of packaged products. We hope labour shortage eases so we can ramp up operations from the current levels.”
E-commerce, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres for government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted now, the guidelines added.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...