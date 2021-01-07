Lockdown response: Centre’s subsidy bill may overshoot budgeted amount for FY21

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Centre’s subsidy bill for the current fiscal is likely to be higher than the budgeted ₹2.27-lakh crore by at least ₹40,000 crore, largely on account of higher spending on food and fertiliser.
Data with the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) show that expenditure by the Department of Fertilisers touched 92 per cent of the budget estimate (BE) by November this fiscal, while spending by the Department of Food and Public Distribution has already exceeded the full year target to touch 108 per cent of the BE.
Low oil prices helped contain the expenditure by the Ministry of Petroleum at 54 per cent of the BE by end-November 2020.
“On account of fertilisers and food, we may see an increase of ₹40,000-50,000 crore in the revised estimates (RE) for subsidy in 2020-21 compared to the BE,” said Devendra Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group). He added that the subsidy bill is also likely to be higher for FY22 compared to BE FY21, but possibly lower than RE FY21.
However, experts say the increased subsidies will not have much of an impact on the exchequer.
The overall expenditure is largely under control, and the real shock is likely to come from low revenue receipts.
The higher outlay on subsidy must also be seen in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, with the Centre announcing relief measures under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.
This includes the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana that covered more than 80 crore people. Each family was provided with 5 kg of free wheat or rice, along with 1 kg free whole chana, per month. The Centre is bearing 100 per cent of the financial burden of the scheme.
Subsidies from the Centre and State have seen a steady uptake by beneficiaries, as can be seen from Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) data since even before the pandemic. Total DBT transfers so far this fiscal amount to over ₹2.61-lakh crore through 225.4 crore transactions, against ₹3.81-lakh crore last fiscal through 438 crore transactions.
About 75.8 crore people have benefited through cash transfers and another 71.91 crore through DBT in kind.
In the current fiscal, PDS (public distribution system) transfers through DBT amount to ₹50,695 crore while for fertiliser they add up to ₹54,763 crore. Similarly, DBT transfers for MGNREGA scheme stood at ₹50,221 crore.
Cash transfers under various schemes have also seen robust response from beneficiaries, as can be inferred from data on Aadhaar-enabled Payment System, where the value and volume of transactions have risen steadily this year.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...