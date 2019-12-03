232 routes operational under regional air connectivity: Govt

Of the 688 routes that have been awarded in the three rounds of the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for which bidding has been completed, 232 routes are currently operational.

This was indicated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation announcing the start of bidding for the RCS IV scheme.

The focus of the latest round of RCS will be priority areas like the North-Eastern Region, Hilly States, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and some islands.

The provision of Viability Gap Funding for Category 2 / 3 aircraft (more than 20 seaters) has been enhanced for operations under RCS flights in Priority Area(s) the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North-Eastern States and Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

The government has mandated that the Selected Airline Operator (SAO) will be allowed to change the frequency of flight operations during the tenure on a given route, provided that the total scheduled flight operations submitted as part of the Technical Proposal, are conformed and adhered to within a period of one year.

What this means is that if an SAO which has won the right to operate a daily service under RCS IV realises after starting operations that there are only certain months of the year during which the sector will not be able to sustain a daily frequency they will be allowed to alter the schedule. The SAO will not be penalised as long as they are able to show that during the year under review they operated 2,555 flight that they would have operate if they had operated a daily flight for a year.

Besides, the operation of helicopters and sea planes will also be allowed under the fourth round of RCS.