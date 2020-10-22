Logistics

₹243-cr payment dispute: SpiceJet, Maran turn up legal heat

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

On a day KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran moved the Delhi High Court to make SpiceJet pay them ₹242.93 crore, the low-cost airline approached the Supreme Court for relief.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had asked SpiceJet to pay the amount to KAL Airways and Maran within six weeks.

The deadline expired on October 14 and the Marans and KAL Airways waited a week before appealing in the High Court again, on Thursday.

SpiceJet then approached the Supreme Court seeking relief.

courts and legal
SpiceJet Ltd
