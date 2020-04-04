5,751 stranded foreign nationals repatriated from DIAL

Post the 21-day coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 24, over 5,751 stranded foreign nationals were repatriated to their country of origin from theDelhi International Airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has handled a total of 29 flights between March 25 and April 2.

Commercial flight operations came to a halt at the Delhi Airport on March 25, following the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“Delhi Airport is operational 24x7 despite the suspension of commercial operations, due to the 21-day lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. At present, Delhi Airport is handling cargo and evacuation flights, operated by various countries,” CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

Several foreign nationals were stranded in different parts of India post the lockdown. The Indian government and several embassies were coordinating to escalate the repatriation process for the said nationals.

Delhi Airports is one of the hub airports for several international flights.

According to a statement, between March 25 and April 2, “It has handled a total of 29 flights in which about 5,751 stranded foreign nationals flew to their country of origin from here.”

The biggest aircraft used for evacuation was an Airbus 380, operated by Lufthansa, which flew around 500 German nationals to Frankfurt.

“DIAL employees from operations, housekeeping, ARFF, apron control, etc. along with CISF, ATC among others are working round-the-clock to keep the airport operational in this hour of crisis. I would like to thank all of them and their family members for their professionalism and their sense of duty to serve the nation,” Jaipuriar said.

The airport is functional 24x7 to handle cargo and special evacuation flights, operated by countries like Japan, Norway, Germany, Afghanistan, Poland, Russia, France etc. to repatriate their nationals stranded in India due to lockdown. These flights were operated following the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).