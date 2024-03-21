Domestic airlines in India are gearing up for the summer schedule starting March 31, with an increase in weekly flights compared to the previous year.

According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there will be approximately 24,275 weekly flights, marking a nearly 6 per cent rise from the same period last year. This figure reflects a 2.30 percent increase from the ongoing winter schedule, which sees 23,732 weekly flights.

125 airports

The summer schedule, between March 31 and October 26, will cover flights across 125 airports, including newly inaugurated ones like Azamgarh, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.

IndiGo leads the pack with plans to operate 13,050 weekly flights, followed by Vistara with 2,324 flights per week. Other carriers like Air India, SpiceJet, Air India Express, IAX Connect, Akasa Air and Alliance Air will operate varying numbers of weekly flights, ranging from 896 to 2,278.

SpiceJet has reduced its weekly planned departures by 26 percent compared to last year, continuing a trend observed in the summer schedule of 2023. However, most major carriers are expanding their operations to seize opportunities arising from the market gap left by the collapse of Go First.

Compared to the winter schedule, domestic airlines are increasing their flight capacity significantly for the upcoming summer schedule, with a 2.3 percent rise in flights. Vistara and Akasa Air are set to increase their flights by 22 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Some airlines like IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Alliance Air are reducing their weekly flying capacity for the summer schedule. IndiGo plans to operate 0.5 percent fewer flights, Air India 3.8 percent less, SpiceJet 22 percent less, and Alliance Air 2 percent lower, according to DGCA data.

International flights

Tata Group airlines’ are increasing their combined weekly schedule by 17 per cent for international departures to 1,010 flights, compared to 862 previously. Vistara stands out with a 51 percent jump to 184 flights per week. Air India and Air India Express also show increase of 5 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, while SpiceJet’s international schedule sees a 13 per cent reduction.

IndiGo’s international schedule will see a 13 percent increase to 731 flights, while currently, six Indian airlines operate international flights including Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Alliance Air.

