$646-million NDB loan for AP road projects

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Government of India, Andhra Pradesh government, and the New Development Bank (NDB) on Wednesday signed a loan agreement for two road projects of up to $323 million each, according to a press release.
The State government will implement the projects through the roads and buildings department.
Under Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project, 1,600 km of State Highways will be widened to double-lane and dilapidated bridges reconstructed on the State highway network.
The other – Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project – comprises double laning of 1,400 km of district roads and reconstruction of bridges on the district road network.
The projects would increase the roads’ daily traffic capacity to 15,000 passenger car units, which is expected to meet the projected traffic growth over the next 20 years, it added.
The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality, and provide all-weather accessibility for the State’s road users.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...