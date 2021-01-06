$646-million NDB loan for AP road projects

The Government of India, Andhra Pradesh government, and the New Development Bank (NDB) on Wednesday signed a loan agreement for two road projects of up to $323 million each, according to a press release.

The State government will implement the projects through the roads and buildings department.

State highways

Under Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project, 1,600 km of State Highways will be widened to double-lane and dilapidated bridges reconstructed on the State highway network.

Rural connectivity

The other – Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project – comprises double laning of 1,400 km of district roads and reconstruction of bridges on the district road network.

The projects would increase the roads’ daily traffic capacity to 15,000 passenger car units, which is expected to meet the projected traffic growth over the next 20 years, it added.

The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality, and provide all-weather accessibility for the State’s road users.