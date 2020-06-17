82 commercial flights arrive at Mumbai airport carrying 13,456 passengers

On May 7, the Vande Bharat mission was initiated with joint efforts of the Home, Foreign and Civil Aviation Ministry. The main focus of the mission is to bring back Indians who were stranded overseas due to the corona pandemic and the resultant closure of commercial flights. The mission is currently in its fourth phase.

Passengers from Mumbai have been quarantined in the local hotels, while those from other regions of Maharashtra are being sent to their respective districts for undergoing quarantine. Passengers from other parts of the country are also being quarantined in Mumbai until they are issued police pass by their respective States. Indian passengers from places as diverse as the UK, Singapore, Tanzania and Vietnam have landed in the city.

Out of the 13,456 passengers arriving at the airport, 4,989 are from Mumbai, 4,364 from other parts of Maharashtra and 4,103 are from other states. They have been quarantined, according to the set procedure of the Maharashtra Government, the statement said.

Under the Vande Bharat mission, 82 commercial flights have landed at the Mumbai airport carrying 13,456 passengers from overseas destinations. Another 76 flights are expected to land in the city by July 1, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

