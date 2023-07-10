Paradip Port Trust is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to take the Paradip port in Odisha on top amongst the major ports. It is hopeful of augmenting total capacity to around 300 million tonnes (mt), up from the current 289 mt by developing the port’s western dock on PPP (public-private partnership) model.

The authority’s chairperson PL Haranadh said the port is currently the second among the major ports in the country, and handled 135.36 mt of cargo in 2022-23, a 17 per cent increase over 2021-22. “Our current capacity is close to 289 mt and we have already awarded the ₹3,000 crore project for development of western dock to Jindal Steel and Power. This will help add another 25 mt and increase the total capacity to over 300 mt in the next four-to-five years. We are looking to further augment our capacity to 400 mt by 2030 and 500 mt by 2047 and have identified various projects for expansion and modernisation,” Haranadh said.

The optimisation of inner harbour facilities and the development of western dock would help the port handle large-cape-sized vessels. “The project will help increase the draft to around 18 metre and will help bring down the logistics cost for operators significantly,” he said. The port is looking to add four new berths and mechanise the four existing berths as a part of its plan to ramp up the capacity to 400 mt by 2030.

Paradip Port has earmarked a capex of around ₹180 crore during 2023-24 on general development and modernisation of facilities. It had incurred a capex of ₹150 crore in 2022-23.

Changing portfolio

It is also looking to diversify the cargo basket. Traditionally the port has been handling coal and iron more but now it is focusing on other cargoes including gypsum, petcoke and ammonium nitrate, among others. It is also looking to develop an exclusive berth for clean cargo. Plans are afoot to set up an LNG/CNG refilling centre on PPP model. According to Haranadh, it is also looking to develop Paradip as a hub for handling green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“We want to convert Paradip into a smart port by undertaking several digital initiatives. A number of initiatives have already been taken to ensure ease of doing business,” he said.