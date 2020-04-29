A P M Terminals’ Gateway Terminals waive storage charges till May 3

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Gateway Terminals India Private Limited (GTI), the container terminal run by a unit of Danish shipping group A P Moller-Maersk Group A/S, at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Mumbai, has waived storage charges fully on all containers for the lockdown period from March 22 till May 3.
The move comes a week after the Shipping Ministry directed all the state-owned major ports and private cargo terminal operators therein to waive storage and other charges on account of delay in evacuating containers by the export-import (EXIM) trade due to lockdown.
GTI said on Wednesday that it will waive all storage charges on export and import containers between March 22 and May 3, both days inclusive.
The Covid-19 situation has impacted movement of cargo at the terminal, it said.
In order to support the trade, GTI has also decided to waive charges towards change of mode of transport on import containers post discharge for all such changes effected between March 22 and May 3, both days inclusive.
The additional shifting charges levied on direct port delivery (DPD) containers after 48 hours between March 22 and May 3, both days inclusive, has also been waived.
The delivery of DPD containers will be made based on positive pre-deposit account (PDA) only, GTI said.
The waiver extended shall reflect through credit notes which will be processed in April/May 2020, the terminal operator added.
GTI, India’s single biggest container terminal by volumes loaded, is 74 per cent owned by A P M Terminals Management B V, the container terminal operating unit of A P Moller-Maersk Group while the balance 26 per cent stake is held by India’s state-owned rail hauler of containers, Container Corp of India Ltd (CONCOR).
Stating that yard health and yard inventory remain critical to terminal operations, GTI urged importers to ensure early evacuation of import containers to help continue with terminal operations and deliver seamless services to India’s EXIM trade.
