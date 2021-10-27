A ‘Quarantine Ship’ to deal with pandemics

Scripting a survival
Two experts and one budding naval architect with links to the Department of Ship Technology in the Cochin University of Science and Technology have floated the concept of a ‘Quarantine Ship’ as a means of isolating those stricken by a pandemic, like the Covid-19 outbreak.
Yashwant Kamath, an alumnus of the Department of Ship Technology, and working as a naval architect at Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Dr K Sivaprasad, also an alumnus of the Department and a professor there for over 20 years, and Nisanth Santhakumar Pai, a final year student of Naval Architecture and Ship Building in the Department, have jointly published the concept paper on ‘Quarantine Ship’.
The concept paper was presented at the recent International Conference on Smart and Green Technology for Shipping and Maritime Industries ‘SMATECH 2021’ organised by ASRANet in Glasgow.
A quarantine ship is a floating craft that can carry patients suffering from an acute infectious disease in the initial stages of the outbreak. The ship will be equipped with all kinds of medical equipment and doctors. The ship acts as a controlled environment for research on the disease which is key to making the right vaccine and medications.
The basic facilities in the vessel will include medical equipment, medical staff, isolation wards, accommodation, etc. In addition, there can be medical labs, ICU, mortuary, electric crematorium, scanning facilities, helipad, medical oxygen plant and airlocks.
“The concept addresses a method to overcome the spread of disease. It supports the health care system, which was extremely stressed during the lockdowns. If detected early, it can prevent lockdowns and save economies from collapse,” said Sivaprasad, who specialises in ship production and ship repair and is a research guide for the students at the Department. Sivaprasad has also published more than 35 papers in his name.
