AAI holds Chennai airport stakeholders meet

A stakeholders meeting was conducted by Airports Authority of India (AAI) on July 19 at Chennai to discussthe migration plans to the integrated terminal, Chennai Airport.

The meeting deliberated on different aspects of the Chennai airport project primarily, the migration plan for shifting of international operations from Terminal-3 and Terminal-4 to the Integrated terminal under construction by June 30, 2020, says a release from AAI Chennai airport.

The meeting presided by S. Sreekumar, Airport Director Chennai Airport, had the participation of various airport stakeholders including airlines, immigration, customs, CISF, ground handlers and concessionaires along with AECOM, consultant of Chennai Airport project and Larsen & Toubro, the project executing agency, the release said.