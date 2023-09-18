Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday inducted two new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with advanced flight inspection system into its flight inspection fleet.

"With the induction of these new aircraft in its fleet, AAI will be able to accomplish the timely flight calibration of the ground radio navigational/visual aids at all airports in the country. AAI will also provide necessary support by undertaking flight calibrations in the neighbouring countries, which will also lead to the generation of revenue," AAI said in a release.

The Flight Inspection Unit (#FIU) of #AAI has added two new B-360 aircraft fitted with an advanced state-of-the-art Flight Inspection System. pic.twitter.com/84opUFrguU — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) September 18, 2023

It also said that flight calibration services ensure the efficient and safe operation of aircraft by validating various air navigation services procedures.

The flight inspection unit is a critical part of the air navigation service provided by AAI throughout the country’s airspace. Currently, the unit operates a Dornier-228 and a B-350 aircraft for flight calibration/ inspection purposes.

The unit, which was established in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj in 1959 was shifted to Safdarjung Airport in 1986.

“Starting with Dakota aircraft, the unit moved on to HS748 AVRO and then on to Dornier DO-228 and Beechcraft King Air B350,” the release said.

