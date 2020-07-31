AAI mulls placing SpiceJet on cash-and-carry mode over unpaid dues

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Airports Authority of India (AAI) mulled putting SpiceJet on Cash-and-carry mode over unpaid dues. After the low-cost-carrier, SpiceJet assured clearing past dues and timely payments hereon, the governing authority deferred its move.
On Wednesday evening, on the one hand, SpiceJet reported its highest ever quarterly loss of ₹807.07 crore in the March quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 56.29 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, it received a notice from AAI that the board had approved putting SpiceJet on cash-and-carry with effect from July 30.
An order, dated, July 29 stated that after multiple emails, it had been decided that “it is once again informed that the Competent Authority has approved to put the operation of Mis SpiceJet Ltd, on Cash & Carry basis out of all AAI Airports w.e.f 0001 hrs. of 30 July 2020.” The letter was reviewed by BusinessLine.
An AAI source said that “We did write, but SpiceJet has responded that they will revert with a payment plan for their dues. No more credit for them. They have agreed to pay the current dues daily and will come up with a payment plan for past dues.”
A source at SpiceJet said that they requested AAI not to do so and requested for more time to pay.
Post which, another order was passed, informing that “SpiceJet has requested AAI, CHQ time to work out the modalities for implementing the Cash and Carry and requested to defer the Cash and Carry timing and date till the finalization of the same. Therefore, the decision to put the All India Operation of SpiceJet on Cash and Carry w.e.f 0001 hrs of 30th July 2020 is deferred till further orders.”
“The Airports Authority of India deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. We continue to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Last month, quoting sources, reports had stated that SpiceJet owed approximately ₹186.50 crore. A statement sent by Spicejet stated that, in fact, AAI owed a long-outstanding claim of over ₹234.97 crore payable to SpiceJet on multiple grounds. However, BusinessLine was unable to verify the said reports individually.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...