AAI mulls placing SpiceJet on cash-and-carry mode over unpaid dues

Airports Authority of India (AAI) mulled putting SpiceJet on Cash-and-carry mode over unpaid dues. After the low-cost-carrier, SpiceJet assured clearing past dues and timely payments hereon, the governing authority deferred its move.

On Wednesday evening, on the one hand, SpiceJet reported its highest ever quarterly loss of ₹807.07 crore in the March quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 56.29 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, it received a notice from AAI that the board had approved putting SpiceJet on cash-and-carry with effect from July 30.

An order, dated, July 29 stated that after multiple emails, it had been decided that “it is once again informed that the Competent Authority has approved to put the operation of Mis SpiceJet Ltd, on Cash & Carry basis out of all AAI Airports w.e.f 0001 hrs. of 30 July 2020.” The letter was reviewed by BusinessLine.

An AAI source said that “We did write, but SpiceJet has responded that they will revert with a payment plan for their dues. No more credit for them. They have agreed to pay the current dues daily and will come up with a payment plan for past dues.”

A source at SpiceJet said that they requested AAI not to do so and requested for more time to pay.

Post which, another order was passed, informing that “SpiceJet has requested AAI, CHQ time to work out the modalities for implementing the Cash and Carry and requested to defer the Cash and Carry timing and date till the finalization of the same. Therefore, the decision to put the All India Operation of SpiceJet on Cash and Carry w.e.f 0001 hrs of 30th July 2020 is deferred till further orders.”

“The Airports Authority of India deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. We continue to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Last month, quoting sources, reports had stated that SpiceJet owed approximately ₹186.50 crore. A statement sent by Spicejet stated that, in fact, AAI owed a long-outstanding claim of over ₹234.97 crore payable to SpiceJet on multiple grounds. However, BusinessLine was unable to verify the said reports individually.