The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has achieved the highest ever capex of ₹5,175 crore. in FY 2022-23.

On Monday, in a tweet, the AAI said that AAI achieved the highest ever capex of ₹5175 cr. in FY 2022-23, for civil aviation infra development under the able guidance of HMCA @JM_Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia). This shows GoI’s commitment to modernizing and upgrading India’s airports!”

It said that investments in developing Ranchi airport, Khajuraho Airport, Agartala Airport, Ayodhya Airport, Bhopal Airport and Chennai Airport have been made.

“This #CAPEX is being utilized to enhance and expand airport facilities, upgrade technology, and improve operational efficiency, leading to safer, more convenient and seamless travel experience for all at #AAIAirports,” it added.

Recently, Scindia noted that in the past 65 years, India had 74 airports. Within the last nine years itself, an additional 74 airports and heliports were built, doubling the number to 148. The Union Minister said that the ministry plans to build over 200 airports, waterdromes and heliports in next four-five years, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit