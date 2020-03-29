AAI staff raise ₹20 crore for PM's Covid-19 fund

Employees of Airport Authority of India (AAI) have raised ₹20 crore as an initial contribution to the PM Cares Funds to fight the menace of coronavirus (Covid-19).

