AAI staff raise ₹20 crore for PM's Covid-19 fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 29, 2020 Published on March 29, 2020

Employees of Airport Authority of India (AAI) have raised ₹20 crore as an initial contribution to the PM Cares Funds to fight the menace of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The AAI in a tweet informed about the same, “#AAI employees raised ₹20 crore as an initial contribution to the #PMCARES Funds to fight the menace of #COVID19. Collectively, as responsible citizens of this country, we shall make all efforts to protect, empower & help effected communities to tide over this emergency. #AAICares”

