AAI to deploy private security agency personnel for non-core functions in 60 airports

New Delhi, Sept 23 The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will deploy 1,924 private security agency (PSA) security personnel across 60 airports in place of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The deployment will be done in non-core duty posts.

According to a statement by AAI, the decision will reduce security expenditure and these CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports; which will further strengthen the security set-up. “This will further help operationalisation of new domestic & international airports,” it added.

The AAI has so far appointed 581 security personnel from Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) sponsored security agencies for non-core posts at 45 airports. These personnel will be deployed after completion of Aviation Security (AVSEC) training program at selected airports.

As on date, 161 DGR personnel for 16 airports are attending AVSEC training programs and they will be deployed September 24 onwards, post completion of the training.

At the airport in Kolkata, 74 DGR security personnel have already been deployed from September 9, the statement said.