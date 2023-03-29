Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded the contract to Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Private Limited as a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Madurai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

The company has been asked to prepare the report in 75 days, says a release from CMRL.

In February, the CMRL submitted the Detail Feasibility Report for Madurai MRTS to the Tamil Nadu government.

Based on this, CMRL has floated a tender for preparation of DPR for MRTS construction in Madurai City. The Phase-I project is planned for a distance of 31 km (from Thirumangalam to Othakadai) with 18 stations.