Aarvee Associates secures mandate for preparation of DPR Hyderabad Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System

Aarvee Associates has secured the mandate to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transport System project in Hyderabad.

RITES, a public sector undertaking of Indian Railways and Aarvee Associates participated in tenders for Request for proposal (RfP) called for by Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd.

After technical evaluation, both firms were found qualified and their financial bids were opened today. While Aarvee Associates quoted ₹106 lakh, RITES quoted ₹129 lakh for preparation of DPR.

“Based on combined technical and financial score, Aarvee Associates was awarded the work for preparation of DPR at its quoted ₹106 lakh,” NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd, a special purpose vehicle set up for execution of metro network, said.

As per the terms, the firm has to submit the DPR for the project within three months, which includes alignment fixation, location of stations, traffic studies and ridership estimation, soil investigation, social and environmental impact assessment, financial model, Reddy said.