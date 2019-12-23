AbhiBus launches rent-a-bus service

AbhiBus.com, an online bus ticketing service and solutions company, has launched Rent-a-Bus service, a do-it-yourself digital tool, allowing customers hire buses, mini-buses and tempo-travel buses with capacities in the range of 14 to 52 seats.

“The bus rental market is highly dis-organised and works in an offline mode. The customers are often faced with the challenges of locating the service providers and professionalism in honouring the commitments,” Sudhakar Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has said.

Besides, they also faced issues with regard to pricing, inconsistency and language, leaving the customers in unpleasant situations, he said.

“With the new service, customers can now book entire bus and plan their trips without any hassle,” he said.

The firm set up a 10-member customer support team to attend to the customers using the Rent-a-Bus service.

He claimed that AbhiBus.com has a tie-up with 500 bus operators with an aggregated fleet of over 10,000 buses. “We are going to add the inventory of more than 1,500 operators in the next six months. Customers from India or aboard can book this service for pan India destinations and select the relevant bus,” he said.